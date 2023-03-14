Auburn basketball has 18th best chance of winning March Madness according to analytics

The Auburn Tigers have the 18th best chance of winning it all, according to Evan .Miyakawa.

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Bruce Pearl will bring Auburn to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers (20-12) have earned a 9-seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket. They will face off against the 8-seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the opening round. Auburn gets Iowa in Birmingham, Alabama, just a two-hour drive from the Plains.

It's a tough out, getting out of Birmingham, but if the Tigers can pull it off, they've got a legitimate shot at making the Final Four.

According to Evan Miyakawa , a college basketball analyst, the Tigers have a 0.5% chance of winning the national title - which is tied with Indiana and Xavier for 18th best in the field. Houston leads the way with a 22.8% chance of winning the championship.

You can check out Miyakawa's document on the entire field of 68 here.

Here's the odds of Auburn advancing past every round up until then:

Round of 32: 58.6%

Sweet 16: 14.1%

Elite Eight: 5.4%

Final Four: 3.6%

Making National Championship: 2.3%

