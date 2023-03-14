Open in App
Auburn, AL
See more from this location?
Auburn Daily

Auburn basketball has 18th best chance of winning March Madness according to analytics

By Lance Dawe,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THB1h_0lHncXLF00

The Auburn Tigers have the 18th best chance of winning it all, according to Evan .Miyakawa.

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Bruce Pearl will bring Auburn to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers (20-12) have earned a 9-seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket. They will face off against the 8-seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the opening round. Auburn gets Iowa in Birmingham, Alabama, just a two-hour drive from the Plains.

It's a tough out, getting out of Birmingham, but if the Tigers can pull it off, they've got a legitimate shot at making the Final Four.

According to Evan Miyakawa , a college basketball analyst, the Tigers have a 0.5% chance of winning the national title - which is tied with Indiana and Xavier for 18th best in the field. Houston leads the way with a 22.8% chance of winning the championship.

You can check out Miyakawa's document on the entire field of 68 here.

Here's the odds of Auburn advancing past every round up until then:

Round of 32: 58.6%

Sweet 16: 14.1%

Elite Eight: 5.4%

Final Four: 3.6%

Making National Championship: 2.3%

Related Stories

Philip Montgomery is one of the most interesting coordinator hires in the SEC

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Auburn baseball sets opening weekend rotation, makes roster cuts

Should Lior Berman be getting more opportunities to shoot the ball?

Hugh Freeze on playing Georgia and Alabama: 'The expectation is we're walking out there to win it'

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Five players Auburn basketball could grab out of the transfer portal
Auburn, AL3 hours ago
Could Auburn basketball land Denver Jones?
Auburn, AL5 hours ago
Auburn beats South Alabama 6-5 for 14th win of the season.
Auburn, AL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4-star EDGE Jamonta Waller is scheduled to visit Auburn on Friday
Auburn, AL5 hours ago
Takeaways from Auburn's midweek victory over South Alabama
Auburn, AL19 hours ago
Auburn LB Kameron Brown announces he is transferring
Auburn, AL4 hours ago
Is Hugh Freeze taking Auburn "Jack to the Future"?
Auburn, AL6 hours ago
WATCH: Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson runs a 4.25 40-yard dash at Pro Day
Auburn, AL3 hours ago
Auburn Daily Show: Previewing potential prospects for Auburn's Pro-Day
Auburn, AL1 day ago
BREAKING: Auburn RHP Joseph Gonzalez to miss up to six more weeks with shoulder injury
Auburn, AL4 hours ago
Hugh Freeze listed Auburn football's leaders so far in spring camp
Auburn, AL1 day ago
WATCH: Auburn football quarterbacks TJ Finley, Robby Ashford throw during spring practice
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze calls QB play through spring 'inconsistent'
Auburn, AL1 day ago
WATCH: Cam Newton throws during Auburn football's Pro Day
Auburn, AL22 hours ago
Thoughts and takeaways from Auburn football's March 20th practice
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Takeaways from Auburn baseball's game three loss at #3 Arkansas
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Plainsmen Predictions: Tank Bigsby to the Cowboys?
Auburn, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy