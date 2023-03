The Arizona Cardinals have lost DE Zach Allen to the Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals were relatively quiet on the first day of NFL free agency, though news did break of OL Kelvin Beachum returning to the team on a two-year deal.

However, Cardinals fans were holding their breath on the team's top two free agents (DL Zach Allen and CB Byron Murphy) in hopes of retaining both.

One of the two is now gone.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Zach Allen is heading to the Denver Broncos on a three-year. $45.75 million deal with $32.5 guaranteed at signing.

As Schefter said in his tweet, he is now united under previous Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Allen (who will be 26-years-old by the start of next season) entered the league as a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Boston College, where he garnered second-team All-ACC honors.

After playing just four games in his rookie season, Allen started 17 games in 2020 before eventually becoming a full-time starter in 2021.

2022 saw Allen have his best season to date, as he tallied 47 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, eight passes batted down and 5.5 sacks playing alongside J.J. Watt.

Allen was on many top free agent lists as one of the best available players on the market, including places such as Bleacher Report and Pro Football Focus.

Spotrac had his market value listed at $9.3 million annually.

