Kal Penn Asks Biden The Pressing Question On Everyone's Minds At 'The Daily Show'

President Joe Biden has endorsed Kal Penn as the next permanent host of “ The Daily Show .”

Penn, star of the “ Harold and Kumar ” stoner comedies and a former Obama administration employee , chatted to the president in an interview that aired on the comedy show Monday.

“There are a lot of names floated. It’s a crowded field,” Penn said. “Who should be the next permanent host of ‘The Daily Show?’”

“Depending how you edit this program, you,” Biden answered.

“Solid answer, solid answer,” Penn replied. “I don’t think we need to edit anything then.”

From 2009 to 2011, Penn worked in then-President Barack Obama ’s White House as the associate director for the Office of Public Engagement. He is among a rotating cast of guest hosts on “The Daily Show,” including Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman, following the departure of Trevor Noah. The next full-time host has yet to be decided.

