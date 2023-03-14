Lee County woman continues path to homeownership despite challenges from Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County woman is celebrating the hard work it took to become a homeowner and the support she got from Habitat for Humanity.

Lillian Love worked at Bailey’s General Store on Sanibel Island when she started Habitat’s program toward homeownership.

Hurricane Ian destroyed Bailey’s, and Love was forced to find a new job. She did it, though, and continued without missing a beat.

Love completed her 300 hours of sweat equity required to move into a Habitat for Humanity Home, meaning she worked on the home herself along with other volunteers.

At 72 years old, Love proves it’s never too late to chase a dream and put your mind to it. “I got a fresh start on so many levels. I’ve got new neighbors, I’ve got a new neighborhood, I’ve got a new spirit, and like Patty used to say, I’ve got a new attitude,” said Love.

Volunteers with Finemark National Bank and Trust helped raise Love’s walls alongside her. Her home is the second to be built with Finemark’s $1 million pledge to Habitat. Over the next three years, a total of six homes will be built thanks to their support.

