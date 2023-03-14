Open in App
San Pablo, CA
KRON4 News

Teen rescued from suspected sex trafficker in San Pablo

By Tori Gaines,

8 days ago

PINOLE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor in San Pablo Wednesday, according to the Pinole Police Department.

Two students arrested for knives on campus days after fatal student stabbing at MHS

After midnight on Wednesday, PPD received a report that a 16-year-old runaway was possibly being sex trafficked by a man in at a house in Pinole. Officers went to the house, but they were not able to find the minor.

The Criminal Investigation Division was able to find the minor at a house in San Pablo. The minor was at the house with an 18-year-old man. Investigators interviewed the minor with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Victim Advocate, and they learned she was being sex trafficked in the Bay Area. Police also learned there were plans to take the minor out of the state.

Christopher Sanchez-Rosales, 18, of San Pablo was later identified as the be the man in the house and the suspect in this incident. Police arrested Sanchez-Rosales, and they say he then admitted to sex trafficking the minor.

Sanchez-Rosales was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor. Police are still investigating this case, and if anyone has further information, police ask that they reach out to the investigations division at 510-724-1111.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0
Add a Comment
