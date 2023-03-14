Teen rescued from suspected sex trafficker in San Pablo

PINOLE, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor in San Pablo Wednesday, according to the Pinole Police Department.

After midnight on Wednesday, PPD received a report that a 16-year-old runaway was possibly being sex trafficked by a man in at a house in Pinole. Officers went to the house, but they were not able to find the minor.

The Criminal Investigation Division was able to find the minor at a house in San Pablo. The minor was at the house with an 18-year-old man. Investigators interviewed the minor with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Victim Advocate, and they learned she was being sex trafficked in the Bay Area. Police also learned there were plans to take the minor out of the state.

Christopher Sanchez-Rosales, 18, of San Pablo was later identified as the be the man in the house and the suspect in this incident. Police arrested Sanchez-Rosales, and they say he then admitted to sex trafficking the minor.

Sanchez-Rosales was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor. Police are still investigating this case, and if anyone has further information, police ask that they reach out to the investigations division at 510-724-1111.

