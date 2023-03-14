Open in App
Utah State
See more from this location?
ABC4

Wind Advisory for western Utah will remain in place from Tuesday to Wednesday

By Alana Brophy,

8 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western portion of Utah set to go into effect at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and remain in place until noon on Wednesday.

The affected area includes most of the state west of I-15, but the advisory does cross the major interstate near Nephi and some locations from Beaver to Cedar City. During the advisory, winds are expected to reach 25-35 mph, and gusts could top 45-55 mph. East-to-west driving routes, including I-80, will see strong southerly cross winds, and high profile vehicles will need to take special caution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfeiB_0lHnP2ue00

All loose articles should be either brought in or tied down to avoid them from being blown away causing injury and/or damage. There is also the possibility of power outages as strong winds can affect power lines. Be sure to have flashlights and other items ready if an outage occurs.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Cox kicks off “Connecting Utah Tour” where he discusses his vision and future plans for the state
Tooele, UT1 day ago
Utah’s clean air advocates poised to win settlement
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
The Offspring performing in Utah with guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan
West Valley City, UT1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 Colorado men charged federally after erratic driving in southern Utah leads to discovery of fentanyl pills, stolen firearm
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Brine shrimp becomes an official symbol for Utah
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Water levels on the rise in southern Utah, some reservoirs overflowing
Bloomington, ID6 days ago
Journey returning to Utah for stadium show and fireworks, celebrating 50 years
Provo, UT2 days ago
Utahn sent to prison for illegally reselling over 50 firearms to out-of-state clients with inflated prices
Roosevelt, UT2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy