When a mic malfunction prevented Toronto Maple Leafs' anthem singer Natalie Morris from performing the American national anthem, the crowd at Scotiabank Arena sprung into action.

How well do Canadians know the American anthem?

Based on the crowd at Scotiabank Arena that attended the Toronto Maple Leafs home game against the Buffalo Sabres? Very.

Maple Leafs anthem singer Natalie Morris stepped out onto the ice to perform the Star-Spangled Banner when her microphone cut out. What began as awkward silence turned into an impromptu singing of the American anthem.

Maple Leafs Game Ops crew had attempted to switch out her microphone, but at that point, the singalong was well underway.

Appropriately enough, this show of appreciation from Canadian fans came in a game against the Sabres. The NHL franchise is the only American club to perform the Canadian anthem at every game, regardless of their opponent. The border city is estimated to have a 15 percent Canadian season ticket base.

