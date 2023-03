Texas is cramming to get to know Tucker Richardson and Colgate as the Longhorns prepare for the No. 15 seed in the Midwest Region and a Thursday night NCAA Tournament first-round matchup in Des Moines, Iowa.

Richardson had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Colgate's Patriot League championship game, becoming the only Division I player with a triple-double in a conference title game over the last 25 seasons.