Auburn, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn’s beloved Byron’s Smokehouse reduces hours of operation

By Elizabeth White,

8 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – One of Alabama’s most beloved barbecue spots, Byron’s Smokehouse, is reducing hours of operation after more than three decades in the restaurant business. The family-owned establishment took to social media to break the news to loyal customers.

“Over our 33 years in the restaurant business, we’ve faced many challenges that we’ve been able to overcome and adapt to, largely due to the huge amount of community support and encouragement we’ve received. Covid has made the last several years, particularly challenging for us and we had to make the difficult decision to cut back on our hours of operation. We didn’t have the manpower and we were stretching ourselves and our staff thin. Unfortunately, we have found ourselves in another very difficult and unexpected situation that will force us to make more big changes. For the time being, we will only be serving breakfast and our new hours will be 6:00 am-11:00 am. We can still take large BBQ orders for pick up or catering so please still give us a call and we’d love to help. This has not been an easy decision, but it’s the best decision for our remaining staff and ourselves at this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this change as a business and as a family. Several friends and customers have reached out with concerns that this is health-related, so we wanted to assure everyone that we are okay.”

The Gulledge family has helped countless families celebrate milestones with their delicious food. They’ve catered wedding showers, weddings, baby showers, and so many Auburn tailgates. If you were a family dealing with a difficult time, chances are a neighbor brought you Byron’s Smokehouse as a way to cheer you up. It always worked.

Thank you Gulledge Family for the amazing food, memories, and hundreds of chipped sandwiches with extra pickles and mild sauce.  I hope you know the Auburn family will always support you and wish you the very best. I’ll see you at breakfast!

