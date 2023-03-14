Prince William and Kate Middleton Do Not Want to Appear as a ‘Perfect Couple,’ Royal Author Claims

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton ) have been together since they were in college, and over the years many royal fans have gushed about how perfect their marriage seems. But they’re not constantly living a fairy tale, as one royal author has been told “it’s not all sweetness” in their relationship and they have arguments just like the rest of us.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The prince and princess’s marriage ‘isn’t all sweetness’

Prince William and his wife may seem like they have the perfect marriage. But they are human and according to a new book, they have fights and can sometimes lose their cool like other couples.

Tom Quinn, who authored the book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family which features testimony from palace staff with historical sources, detailed some of the rows the pair has had witnessed by their aides.

“Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other,” Quinn said via Fox News Digital . “But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace staffers]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel.”

Quinn continued: “Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded. We see an example of that in Harry’s book … But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’ Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child. He hates confrontation.”

William and Kate don’t want to appear as the ‘perfect couple’

Quinn added that William and Kate recognize how they are viewed, but prefer not to be seen that way explaining that “it is known within the royal family that the Prince and Princess of Wales do not want to appear as the perfect couple that everyone else should try and emulate.”

The author claims Kate has said: “We have days when we are really, really cross with each other, or days when we don’t talk to each other.”

Quinn added: “They want to be seen as an ordinary couple with the same stresses of having children, work and everything else that life brings.”

Expert says they want to convey an ‘elegant and adult’ message

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for official photo during visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Related

Body Language Expert Points Out Major Difference Between When Kate Middleton Kisses Prince William and When Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton Delight Fans After Video Showing Them Dancing and Partying Goes Viral

Body language experts have weighed in on several occasions trying to decode and dissect things the prince and princess’s relationship by analyzing their public affection and lack thereof.

Expert Judi James, for example believes that the couple doesn’t show a ton of PDA because they want to convey an “elegant and adult” message.

“Hand-holding might be popular with celebrity couples of any age but it tends to define a rather youthful stage of a relationship,” James told The Sun . “It can also feel exclusive rather than inclusive to people around the couple. The [royals] do sort of belong to the nation and this signal of exclusivity might be seen as contradictory.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.