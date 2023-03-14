Open in App
Monahans, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Bored on Spring Break? Visit the Monahans Sandhills State Park

By Zachary Bordner,

8 days ago

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Only 31 miles from Odessa, and 55 miles from Midland, the Monahans Sandhills State Park has plenty to offer for people of all ages.

Explore the park on foot or bring your horse and ride around. There are sand disks available to surf the sand dunes. Sand disks are available to rent daily from the park headquarters.

With all the history and cultural history of the park, there is plenty to learn from as you explore the area. There are no marked trails, so be aware of your surroundings so you can find your way back.

Watch for all the creatures, plants, and wildflowers that grow in the area.

There is the option of camping at one of the 26 campsites as well. These campsites include water, electricity, a fire ring, picnic table, shade shelter, and a waist-high grill, with restrooms and showers nearby.

The group hall and pavilion present an option for your next group event.

For $50, the group hall includes 2 multipurpose rooms, a full kitchen, a half bath, a covered front porch, picnic tables, an outdoor grill, water, electricity, kitchen sink, microwave, refrigerator, stove with an oven, table and chairs, bathroom sink, and a toilet.

Pets are allowed but cannot enter Texas State Park buildings.

The park is open from 7am to 10pm daily.

Entry fees are $4 for adults and free for children under the age of 12.

Reserving passes online is recommended as the park gets busier and reaches capacity more frequently as it gets closer to the summer season.

For more information, please visit the park’s website .

