Illumina pushes back against activist investor Carl Icahn's bid for board seats

San Diego sequencing giant Illumina (Jonathan Wosen)

San Diego biotech company Illumina is pushing back against well-known activist investor Carl Icahn, who intends to launch a proxy fight for board seats over the San Diego company’s “ill-advised” acquisition of cancer diagnostic outfit Grail Inc. for $7.1 billion.

News of Icahn’s proxy fight sent Illumina’s shares surging nearly 17 percent to $226.94 on the Nasdaq exchange as investors bet the conflict will boost the share price.

Icahn sent an open letter to Illumina shareholders on Monday saying the company paid too much for Grail and completed the transaction without first getting European anti-trust regulatory approval — moves that he claims have erased $50 billion in market value of the DNA-sequencing company over the past 20 months since the deal closed.

“Perhaps overpaying for (Grail) can be forgiven, but it is inexplicable and unforgiveable that under these circumstances the management team and board of directors went ahead with the deal anyway without first ascertaining whether they would get clearance from the European regulators,” Icahn wrote.

Illumina took over Grail in August 2021. A month later, the chief administrative law judge for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ruled that the acquisition was legal — despite attempts from FTC lawyers to block it.

But European Commission regulators took the opposite stance. They are expected to issue a final order later this spring, forcing Illumina to divest Grail, arguing that because Grail's potential rivals also rely on Illumina's gene-sequencing equipment and chemistry, there is an incentive for Illumina to give preferential treatment to Grail over its competitors. No competing test, however, has yet come to market.

Icahn Partners has nominated three alternative directors to Illumina’s nine-member board. The company opposes the nominees. Results of shareholder votes will be announced at the company’s annual meeting, which typically occurs in late May.

Illumina is appealing in court, claiming the European Commission lacks jurisdiction to block the merger between two U.S. companies when Grail does no business in Europe and doesn’t intend to.

Moreover, Illumina claims the European Commission changed its rules so it could weigh in on the merger retroactively after the pending deal had been publicly announced.

In a statement, Illumina said it met with Icahn to discuss his concerns, but he was “explicit and unyielding in his demand that any resolution should give him outsized influence and control.

“The board has determined Icahn's nominees lack relevant skills and experience, and that it is not in the best interests of shareholders to appoint Mr. Icahn's three nominees to the Board of Illumina,” the company said.

Illumina also claims Icahn fails to recognize the value that Grail can bring to Illumina shareholders or understand the regulatory process.

Founded inside Illumina, Grail was spun out in 2015 to attract outside investors to back its research. Today, Grail has developed an early-detection diagnostic test that can uncover 50 different cancers from a single blood draw. For 45 of those cancers, there are no other early screening tests available, according to the company.

Grail’s test, which has been used by 40,000 people so far, also pinpoints where cancer is in the body, which is critical to treatment.

Icahn argues that in closing the deal, Illumina’s board and executives decided to “brazenly thumb their noses at the European regulators.” That could result in a $458 million fine and hundreds of millions in operating expenses that Illumina shelled out for running Grail before a forced divestiture.

Icahn added that If Illumina manages to divest Grail at a value that’s close to what it paid for it, the company could owe significant taxes.

“So, what would you do? I know what I would do,” wrote Icahn. “The management team and board of directors that created this mess would be fired immediately and a thorough investigation would be conducted to ascertain whether they engaged in gross negligence.”

When the European Commission issues its divestiture order this spring, it is expected to give Illumina a time frame for unwinding the deal — possibly as long as a year.

In that time, the trial over whether the European Commission has jurisdiction is expected to occur. If Illumina wins, the deal can move forward without any further legal appeals. Fines would be reversed.

Icahn Partners is expected to nominate two employees, Jesse Lynn and Andrew Teno, and one former employee, Vincent Intrieri, to Illumina’s board, according to the company.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .