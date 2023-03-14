IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Del Rey shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The man shot and killed in Del Rey over the weekend has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 55-year-old Ruben Ramirez of Parlier was the victim of the shooting.

Police officers say around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 12th, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call regarding a victim of a shooting. Deputies responded to the intersection of Bethel and Jefferson in Del Rey and there they located a vehicle and found Ramirez inside – suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and determined Ramirez was shot

minutes earlier in the town of Del Rey. Investigators say a friend of the victim tried driving him to safety and pulled over at Bethel and Jefferson after noticing the severity of his wound.

Deputies say the incident is being investigated as a possible gang-related shooting and no suspect(s) have been identified.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Frank Perez at (559) 600-8207.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.