911 dispatcher teaches family CPR over the phone after toddler pulled from Florida pool

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old girl found unresponsive in a pool Sunday is recovering after her family members pulled her from the water and started CPR with the guidance of a 911 supervisor, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

After receiving a frantic 911 call, deputies and Volusia County Fire Rescue responded to a home in DeLeon Springs around 4:48 p.m.

Deputies said the 2-year-old girl was found face down in the above-ground pool while a family member was watching several children for their mother.

The sheriff’s office said that a family member jumped into the pool and pulled the toddler out. The family member then called 911 for help, telling the dispatcher that no one there had CPR training.

While sending units to the scene, deputies said Telecommunicator Supervisor Thomas Eggers began giving CPR instructions over the phone.

“I want you to turn the baby over and see if there’s any water. We want to drain the water out, OK?” Eggers tells the family.

“She’s on her side right now,” a family member tells Eggers.

“OK, put the baby flat on her back on a hard surface,” Eggers said. “I want you to take one hand, place it on the center of her chest, between the nipples, and to press down to a depth of one inch. OK? We’re gonna do 30 compressions.”

“Go ahead and count with me … There’s a deputy coming on scene. Don’t stop until somebody takes over, keep going” Eggers said.

Deputy Kaelin Darcy, who was the first person at the scene, took over CPR. She then picked the toddler up and ran her to a fire rescue crew that arrived moments later.

Soon after, deputies said the toddler was responsive and crying. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies said the toddler remained in the hospital on Monday. She is reportedly doing well and showing promising signs of making a full recovery.

Officials said the Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Deputies said the above-ground pool was filled with about 4 feet of water, with a small inflatable ball floating on the surface and a ladder attached.

