Reedley city officials warn of sandbag ‘hoarding’ ahead of storm

By Manny Gomez,

8 days ago

REEDLEY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Officials in the City of Reedley are urging residents near the Kings River and flood-prone areas to stay vigilant and prepared to evacuate the area if necessary – but warn that they have had difficulty keeping sandbags and sand stocked since supplies are low throughout the county and hoarding is occurring.

City officials say that weather forecasts show a large storm coming into Fresno County on Tuesday with heavy rain and possibly gusty winds expected throughout the day. While not expected to be as much as Friday’s storm, a fast rise in levels on the Kings River is likely on Tuesday afternoon.

The city also says that the supply of sandbags and sand are in low supply throughout the county as “hoarding is occurring” of emergency supplies. Over 6,000 sandbags have been filled/taken from the Reedley site at “I” Street since Thursday, officials say.

For information and availability of sandbags, the City of Reedley asks residents to call (559) 637-4200. Additional contact phone numbers for urgent issues like downed trees and flooded streets can be found on their website .

