WSAV News 3

Georgia judge makes history; Tina Tyus-Shaw honored at Griffin High School

By WSAV Staff,

8 days ago
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WSAV) — A superior court judge is making history in the state.

For the first time, the Griffin Judicial Circuit has a black woman as its superior court judge.

That area covers Fayette, Pike, Spaulding and Upson Counties. Her name is Ronda Kreuziger. She was honored at a special ceremony at Griffin High School yesterday.

Our own Tina Tyus-Shaw was the guest speaker.

We spoke to the judge after the ceremony.

“The most important thing I would share is that we’re all designed for a purpose. I think the most important thing is to find out what you’re called to do and do that with excellence. we shouldn’t limit ourselves, we should keep our hearts and minds open..to find out that specific calling and just do it we have an obligation to share with the world what god has placed in all of us, so fulfill your purpose,” Judge Kreuziger told WSAV News 3.

In addition, Tina graduated from Griffin High School.

She was honored on their wall of fame yesterday. The school says they wanted to recognize Tina for being inducted into the Georgia Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Her framed picture will hang in the school from now on.

