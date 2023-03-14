University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Has 'Found God' & Meets With Pastor Every Sunday Behind Bars, Inmates Spill

Mega

The University of Idaho murder suspect has turned to religion while awaiting his fate behind bars. Bryan Kohberger , 28, has been locked up at the Latah County Jail in Idaho without bail since January, and RadarOnline.com has learned he's "found God" and meets with a pastor every Sunday.

The former Ph.D. student -turned-murder suspect keeps to himself in jail and has found comfort in some one-on-one time with the religious leader. According to inmates — who spilled what it's like to share space with the man accused of the horrific quadruple slayings — Kohberger leaves his cell around 7 PM on Sundays to attend a private religious service in the jail library.

He's allegedly escorted by two jail guards to meet with the pastor, who leads him in prayer.

"He sits down with the pastor and receives his own private mass," a source at the jail told Daily Mail . "It's just the two of them. And no, I have no idea what they might talk about."

Kohberger also gets access to television and is obsessed with watching one thing: himself.

One inmate spilled that Kohberger follows all the coverage of his case. "He watches himself all the time," the unnamed jailbird shared. "It's really kind of bizarre."

The inmate said the accused murderer "always has the same expression, or non-expression," adding, "He just looks straight ahead. I've never even seen his eyebrows or mouth move. He never says anything."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kohberger sits alone in a private cell and is kept away from other inmates at Latah County Jail. He follows a strict vegan diet — which is being met by the facility.

One official at the jail said there have been zero incidents involving Kohberger since his arrival, adding the alleged murderer is well-behaved. Fellow inmates are in awe of him.

"We'd always talk about the fact he was in the same jail with us," newly released inmate Kyler Ledettold Daily Mail. "Nobody liked the guy, I could tell you that. There's a lot of hatred. But we were in awe of him. Nothing like that really happens around Moscow. It shocked a lot of people."

Others hope he's sentenced to death.

"I hope he gets the death penalty," jailbird Harrison Papillon said. "I'd be shocked if he didn't."

Kohberger was arrested on December 30 for allegedly stabbing Kaylee Goncalves , 21, Madison Mogen , 21, Ethan Chapin , 20, and Xana Kernodle , 20, to death inside an off-campus home on November 13.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records .

He's denied the accusations.