Construction timeline pushed back for borough-specific jails set to replace Rikers Island

The city has further delayed the construction of new borough-based jails in Brooklyn that are set to replace Rikers Island.

A public contract notice posted on Monday morning revealed that the construction timeline for the jails had been pushed back from 2027 to 2029 – two years after Rikers Island is expected to be shut down.

For advocates who have been fighting to close Rikers Island for years, this was a step in the wrong direction.

“This proposed delay is offensive to all of the families,” said Darren Mack, co-director of the Freedom Agenda. “Especially the 20 families who lost their loved ones to the NYC jail system under this administration.”

The contract mentioned in the notice is between the city and Tutor Perini Corporation to build the Brooklyn facility. The price tag has also increased to $2.9 billion for the project.

With the ongoing crisis at Rikers Island and a death already on Department of Correction record this year, advocates say the delay could have serious implications.

“The longer Rikers stays open… it’s inevitable that someone is going to die,” said Mack.

They’re calling on Mayor Eric Adams to expedite the closure of Rikers Island as opposed to delaying it further.

There will be a public hearing about the proposed contract on March 23 at 10 a.m.