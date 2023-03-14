Packs of diapers and baby wipes donated by Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides diapers for children living in poverty, will be distributed at the Palm Springs Public Library starting Wednesday.

Families can begin to pick up the items starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the library, 300 S. Sunrise Way, and can return for diapers once a week on a first come, first-served basis, according to a statement from the Palm Springs Public Library.

"The library is a community resource and we are honored to be participating in this program offered by Baby2Baby to meet the needs of families in our community,'' Director of Library Services Jeannie Kays said in a statement. "We know that families are struggling to make ends meet these days so we are excited to offer these diapers and wipes."

At the beginning of March, the library received a donation of diapers - - size 4 for babies between 18 and 36 months old and size 5 for toddlers between 2 and 3 years old -- and baby wipes from Baby2Baby, library officials said.

A "Born to Read" kit -- developmental information and two board books -- from the Friends of the Palm Springs Library was also provided for Wednesday's distribution event.

More information can be found at pslibrary.org .

The post Palm Springs Public Library to distribute packs of diapers and baby wipes appeared first on KESQ .