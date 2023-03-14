Kevin Durant Savagely Agrees With Twitter User After He Calls NBA Fans 'Losers'

Suns star agrees with fan who calls out NBA community.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has never been shy about sharing what he feels, and a quick look at his Twitter will confirm that fact.

Interestingly, Durant's social media has almost become a debate stage for the Suns star, who is constantly going back and forth with the NBA fans and media.

Recently, he even responded to a post that called the entire community a "bunch of losers."

"It’s hilarious that y’all hate on Jokic to hype up Embiid, then in the playoffs you hate on both for eventually losing. So just say it how it is. Y’all love building players up to tear them down. It helps you get over the fact that you’re losers."

"Damn the truth is gettin some shine today, I like it," wrote Durant.

This is hardly the most controversial thing Durant has done on Twitter, but it's certainly enough to raise a few eyebrows.

This year, there is no debating the MVP conversation has gotten intense as guys like Jokic, Embiid, and Giannis continue to headline arguments across the league. Unfortunately, a common way to make the case for one player is by attacking the game of another, and that's the type of behavior that Durant (and Grinch) were alluding to in the Tweets.

Of course, the NBA media is also to blame for this. Just this month, Kendrick Perkins implied that guys like Nash, Dirk, and Jokic won the MVP because they were white.

"There are only three guys who won the MVP who wasn't top 10 in scoring: Steve Nash, Jokic, and Dirk Nowitzki," said Perk . "Now, what do those guys have in common? I'll let it sit there and marinate, you think about it."

Kevin Durant Explains Why He's So Active On Social Media

For years, Durant has used Twitter and other platforms to control the narrative about his career and fight back against the haters. While some think it's below Durant, the 2x champion says it's just a normal part of the system now.

“I enjoy engaging with the fans," he said . "I used to take it personal. I used to think that people were trying to personally attack me through my social media. But I realize these people don't know me at all and a lot of people are excited to have that interaction and just wanna somehow get some attention some way. But after a decade-plus of social media being around our game, it's integrated in our sport and in our life now and there's no hiding from it, so I just try to adapt."

Needless to say, Durant isn't going to apologize for anything he says online. When it comes to the fans and media and the countless narratives that are hovering over players' heads, he's going to do what he can to protect himself and his legacy.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.