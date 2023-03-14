Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Matthews man last seen in Dilworth

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmbF5_0lHnCOme00

Matthews police are asking for the public’s help to find Brandon Trivett who was last seen on Jan. 9 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on East Boulevard in the Dilworth neighborhood in Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire: 3 dead, 2 hurt in scaffolding collapse at Dilworth construction site

Trivett was wearing a dark hat with ear flaps, a winter coat, black sports pants, and a UNC Tar Heels watch.

He suffers from cognitive issues and uses a wheelchair due to a right leg amputation.

Call 911 if you have information.

VIDEO: Dilworth couple says Charlotte Water project damaged home; files lawsuit

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
CMPD investigating homicide after man killed in northeast Charlotte
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
85-year-old south Charlotte woman found, reuniting with family, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Slim Chickens set to open Fort Mill restaurant
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hawthorne Lane Bridge contractor sues City of Charlotte for $115M
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Only on 9: Mom says baby burned by bathwater at women’s shelter in north Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man shot, killed while walking to job interview in Gastonia, family says
Gastonia, NC1 hour ago
Charlotte mayor addresses CATS issues; MTC to discuss derailment
Charlotte, NC10 hours ago
Nonprofit meets need as food insecurity rises in west Charlotte food desert
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
‘Has to stop’: CMPD looking for suspects after two killed in east Charlotte shooting
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Halal Street Food opening restaurant at Camp North End
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
Driver arrested after crash in east Charlotte kills well-known chef
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Crash into power pole cuts electricity in Uptown
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
Body cam video released after officers shot at armed man in west Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Town board votes ‘no’ on Huntersville Birkdale Village project
Huntersville, NC1 day ago
‘An explosion’: Catalytic converter theft continues in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, SC36 minutes ago
‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Fire caused $120,000 in damage to Concord home, officials say
Concord, NC1 day ago
PHOTOS: Exploring the property values of Charlotte’s most popular landmarks
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
3 charged in death of Monroe mother, deputies say
Monroe, NC1 day ago
Tar Heels, Gamecocks to face off in 2023 Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Student shoots, injures 2 staff members at Denver high school, police say
Denver, NC3 hours ago
VIDEO: Police looking to identify people who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven
Charlotte, NC7 days ago
17-year-old arrested after robbery at Spot Food Store in Chester
Chester, SC1 day ago
Murder suspect who was on the run after removing monitoring device denied bond
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
1 shot outside Salisbury bowling alley
Salisbury, NC6 days ago
Cirque du Soleil bringing big top show back to Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
'He got shot in the head': Aunt of victim in Statesville shooting describes what happened
Statesville, NC6 days ago
Balloon release held in honor of teen who drowned at Moss Lake
Shelby, NC2 days ago
Spring season to bring warmer temperatures, longer days
Charlotte, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy