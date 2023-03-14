Matthews man last seen in Dilworth

Matthews police are asking for the public’s help to find Brandon Trivett who was last seen on Jan. 9 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on East Boulevard in the Dilworth neighborhood in Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire: 3 dead, 2 hurt in scaffolding collapse at Dilworth construction site

Trivett was wearing a dark hat with ear flaps, a winter coat, black sports pants, and a UNC Tar Heels watch.

He suffers from cognitive issues and uses a wheelchair due to a right leg amputation.

Call 911 if you have information.

VIDEO: Dilworth couple says Charlotte Water project damaged home; files lawsuit