Matthews man last seen in Dilworth

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,
Matthews police are asking for the public’s help to find Brandon Trivett who was last seen on Jan. 9 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on East Boulevard in the Dilworth neighborhood in Charlotte.
Trivett was wearing a dark hat with ear flaps, a winter coat, black sports pants, and a UNC Tar Heels watch.
He suffers from cognitive issues and uses a wheelchair due to a right leg amputation.
Call 911 if you have information.
