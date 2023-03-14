Open in App
Akron, OH
WDTN

Akron murder victims identified; fourth victim survives

By Cris Belle,

8 days ago

Previously aired video above details the murders before the victims were identified

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the three victims who were found bound, gagged and shot in the head in Summit County on March 10.

An affidavit from Barberton Municipal Court reveals there was a fourth victim who also was bound, gagged and shot in the head, but he survived.

7-year-old in fatal shooting identified; School responds

The bodies of two men were found dumped on the side of the road in Akron on Cordova near Redbush Road at 8:35 a.m. The victims are identified as Inmer Reyes, 25, and Victor Varela-Rodriguez, 31, both from Youngstown.

About two miles away, two more victims were found at 8:55 a.m. on Wright Road in Copley –Domingo Castillo-Reyes, 35 from Youngstown, is dead and another man has survived the shooting.

Mistrial granted in Alishah Pointer murder case

The suspect Elias Gudino, 58 of Copley, who was arrested on Saturday , is facing murder charges and attempted murder charges. He was arraigned on Monday and is being held without bond .

A hearing is scheduled for March 15 at 9 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

