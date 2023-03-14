USA vs. Canada final score, results: Explosive first inning powers Americans to wire-to-wire WBC win

The fireworks out in full force at Chase Field on Monday, as Mike Trout, Trea Turner and company mashed and dashed their way to a wire-to-wire win over Canada.

Any fears that the U.S. would come out sluggish after falling to Mexico on Sunday night were dashed quickly, particularly as batter after batter walked took first base. 19-year old Mitch Bratt looked every bit his age on the mound, struggling to find his pitch control. Could anyone really blame him? He was facing a buzzsaw of an American lineup, one filled to the brim with MVP winners, All-Stars and general studs that can cause issues at the plate.

Bratt only lasted one out, being pulled after giving up a four spot. It was only the start for the U.S.'s onslaught, with Trout providing the killer blow — a no-doubt three-run blast, the highlight of the USA's nine-run first inning.

The game became something of a formality after that. Lance Lynn took the mound for the Stars and Stripes and pitched admirably, albeit taking more risks in a blowout game. He was eventually replaced by Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas, who impressed in limited pitches.

The Canadians continued to put up a good fight, even breaking into the scoreboard with a screeching Jared Young homer in the top of the second. But the damage was done. And when the game was called at the midway point of the seventh inning, there was no doubt which team is the favorite to make it out of Pool c — even if the Mexico result showed otherwise.

The Sporting News tracked live updates from Monday's WBC game between the U.S. and Canada. Below are the highlights and results as they unfolded at Chase Field.

USA vs. Canada score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 F Canada 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 USA 9 3 0 0 0 0 -- 12

USA vs. Canada live updates, highlights from World Baseball Classic

(All times Eastern)

Final score: USA 12, Canada 1

12:28 a.m.: Mikolas sets Denzel Clarke down looking and USA cruises to the victory

12:26 a.m.: One out remaining for Mikolas and the Americans. Should be wrapped up soon here.

Top of seventh inning

12:22 a.m.: Inning comes to a close after a fly out. One more (hopefully).

12:16 a.m.: Anderson, a notorious free swinger, rips the ball over second to bag his second hit of the game. Cade Smith, Canada's newest arm, didn't have a chance.

Looks like Pete Alonso is walking up the steps to pinch hit for Realmuto.

12:13 a.m.: Tucker whiffs through Loenen's fastball to start the sixth. He's the only American hitter to be held hitless thus far.

Loewen headed to the dugout. Strong showing by the former Blue Jays reliever.

Bottom of sixth inning

12:09 a.m.: Filthy hook mystifies Young, meaning the 10-run mercy ruling for the seventh inning is still in order.

12:05 a.m.: O'Neill gets a hold of his teammate's pitch and smokes it over Betts' head, pushing Freeman to third.

12:04 a.m.: Julien hits 'em where they ain't, swinging away from the shift to get himself on with a weakly-struck single.

12:03 a.m.: One up, one down for Mikolas, who coaxes soft contact with his very first matchup.

Top of sixth inning

11:59 p.m.: Arenado's deep drive drops harmlessly into O'Neill's head to close the inning. Looks like Miles Mikolas is set to take the mound for the Americans in the sixth.

11:57 p.m.: Goldschmidt gets clipped by an errant fastball, taking first base in a jiffy. Arenado up now.

11:55 p.m.: Adam Loewen on for Canada. He starts his appearance with a walk to Trout.

11:50 p.m.: Mookie headed back to the dugout after failing to check his swing in time. That will be Diaz's last batter faced. He's been strong since coming on. It's the small victories that matter at the moment.

11:47 p.m.: Mullins flies out to start the fifth.

Bottom of fifth inning

11:44 p.m.: Another scoreless frame for Lynn. The White Sox pitcher hasn't had too much trouble, save for Young's dinger. Four runs in the bottom half would end the game.

11:41 p.m.: Lynn approaching his limit of 65 pitches. He'll be done after the fifth inning.

Top of fifth

11:31 p.m.: Inning ends with a whimper when Turner flies out to left. We will see you in the fifth.

11:29 p.m.: Diaz pumps a fastball past Anderson for the K.

11:28 p.m.: New pitcher on for the Canadians. It's Indigo Diaz, another youngster who threw in A ball last year. Opens the inning with a fly out, though.

11:26 p.m.: Canada goes down quietly. Fourth inning loading.

11:23 p.m.: Freeman flies out to left field to open the left to open the frame. O'Neill on his way up now.

Top of fourth inning

11:18 p.m.: Freure sets Arenado down on strikes. Scoreless inning for the Canadians. That's a start.

11:15 p.m.: Goldie rakes a double into the gap, bringing Cards' teammate Arenado to the diamond.

Bottom of third inning

11:08 p.m.: 1-2-3 inning for Lynn and the Red, White and Blue. Let's see if the Americans can add to their augment their advantage in the bottom half.

Top of third inning

11:02 p.m.: Freure sets Mullins down with a inch-perfect curveball.

10:59 p.m.: HOME RUN! From one L.A. star to another! Turner turns on Freure pitch and deposits it into the left field bleachers. This is ugly.

USA 12, Canada 1

10:57 p.m.: Anderson adds another run after scoring on Realmuto's flyout.

USA 11, Canada 1

10:55 p.m.: Anderson pulls into third with a stand-up triple. That'll score Arenado, adding to the U.S.'s lead.

USA 10, Canada 1

10:51 p.m.: Arenado takes first after seeing four balls fly past him. A fairly common sight so far.

Bottom of second inning

10:47 p.m.: Lynn gets out of the inning surrendering just the one hit, Young's homer. Back to the States for the bottom half.

10:44 p.m.: Betts with the web gem to rob Lopez of a hit. Shades of 2018 there.

10:42 p.m.: HOME RUN! Jared Young flexes one into the cheap seats, leading off the second inning with a bang.

USA 9, Canada 1

Top of second inning

10:40 p.m.: The onslaught ends for the Americans as Goldschmidt grounds out to short. That was overwhelming.

10:38 p.m.: HOME RUN! Trout slaps one into the night sky at the Americans extend their lead to 9-0. That won't be the first time you see that this year.

USA 9, Canada 0

10:37 p.m.: Breaking ball plunks Betts, who will head to first after batting around. Milville Meteor back at the plate.

10:34 p.m.: The runs keep on coming for the Americans. Turner drives Realmuto home on the fielders' choice, before Mullins drives one deep to left field en route to a triple.

USA 6, Canada 0

10:32 p.m.: Righty R.J. Freure takes the ball for Canada. Last played A-ball in the Braves' system. His first matchup: newly-minted $200 million Trea Turner.

10:28 p.m.: J.T. Realmuto slips a single past Julien and that will do it for Bratt. Difficult introduction to the limelight for the youngster, but he's got plenty of time to learn his stripes.

USA 4, Canada 0

10:26 p.m.: Bratt surrenders another walk. Two on, one out for the Stars and Stripes.

10:25 p.m.: Bratt putting on a decent display against White Sox star Tim Anderson. Pulled the count even at 2-2.

10:24 p.m.: Goldschmidt takes home after a Tucker fly out.

USA 3, Canada 0

10:22 p.m.: First pitch swinging pays off in spades for Arenado, who slips a single over the third baseman's head. That's two runs in for the USA, who could be in for a big inning.

USA 2, Canada 0

10:20 p.m.: Goldschmidt walks on five pitches, spawning manager Ernie Whitt to the mound. Stressful situation for the kid, who seems to have the backing of his team.

10:19 p.m.: Bratt looking every bit of his 19-year old frame at the moment. Seven straight balls tossed by the yute.

10:18 p.m.: Bratt zips four pitches wide, setting the plate for reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt. Not a great start for the youngster.

10:17 p.m.: Mike Trout up to the plate now for the U.S. He'll look to move Betts by any means necessary.

10:16 p.m.: Mookie Betts leads off with a single. Kicking it with club teammate Freddie Freeman at first base. How sweet.

Bottom of the first inning

10:13 p.m.: Breaking ball at the top of the zone freezes O'Neill for the third strike. 1-2-3 start for Lynn, what could be better.

10:12 p.m.: Freeman set down after flying out to left field. Tyler O'Neill stepping up to the plate now.

10:10 p.m.: Lynn opens the day with a strikeout, blitzing his fastball past Edouard Julien. Freddie Freeman up next for Les Rouges.

Top of the first inning

9:50 p.m.: Mitch Bratt and Lance Lynn on the mound for Canada and the USA., respectively. Big day for Bratt, who is making his WBC debut at just 19 years of age. The Rangers prospect put up strong numbers in A-ball last year, posting a 2.45 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 80.2 innings.

He'll have his work cut out for him tonight facing off against these loaded USA bats.

9:45 p.m.: USA and Canada dropped their lineups for tonight's game. Some big stars on hand at Chase Field.

USA vs. Canada start time

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Canada and Team USA are slated to start their duel at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) from Chase Field in Phoenix.

How to watch USA vs. Canada in World Baseball Classic

TV channel: FS1 (U.S.), Sportsnet One (Canada)

FS1 (U.S.), Sportsnet One (Canada) Live stream: FoxSports.com, fuboTV (U.S.), Sportsnet Now (Canada)

The penultimate game of pool play will be broadcast on FS1. Canadian viewers can find the action on Sportsnet One.

Cord-cutters can follow along with the rivalry game on FoxSports.com, as well as fuboTV , which offers a free trial.