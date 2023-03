SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Outstanding academic honors were announced for ten students from Piscataway who were named to the Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.

The following qualified for the Fall 2022 semester:

Sanjana Patel

Shivani Patel

Shaan Patel

Vidhi Patel

Ryan Sikander

Nicholas Morgan

Gabriella Robinson

Maryam Ali

Mairead Biskey

Amritha Pillai

Seton Hall University’s main campus is located in South Orange, New Jersey.