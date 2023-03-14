Jeff Davis School Board to discuss potential four-day week

A four-day school week could be coming to Jeff Davis Parish.

This Thursday, the Jeff Davis School Board will discuss a proposal to transition to a four-day school week. While it could mean longer weekends for students, it also

presents issues for working families.

Board members tell KATC they are in the early stages of this discussion, so nothing is set in stone. Still, they will be weighing the idea, making note of surrounding school systems, like over in Acadia Parish where a four-day schedule is already in place and taking effect next year.

"We already have it in the fifth ward, I think it was nice to help some of the kids," says Louis Doucet, a lifelong Acadia Parish resident who lives in Mermentau. "Some of 'em likes it and some of 'em don't because they'd have to get a babysitter."

According to assistant superintendent Ben Oustalet, the concept of a four-day schedule was brought up by various teachers, parents, and constituents to Summer LeJeune, the school board representative for District 4.

"It's not being voted on it's just being discussed maybe to study over the course of, you know, to discuss the pros and cons," says Oustalet. "This point we're moving, we've released the calendar for the next academic school year, we've put that in place and we've got that out to our stakeholders."

Also on the table for Thursday's meeting is talk of implementing an eight-period school day in area high schools. School officials say this is also in the early stages of discussion, but could potentially allow for shorter class periods and more flexibility for students.

Thursday's school board meeting is open for public comment and members are encouraging participation in the discussion. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Jeff Davis Parish School Board Office on E. Plaquemine St.

To get a look at the upcoming meeting agenda for yourself, click here .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel