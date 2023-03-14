Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Julius Randle, Knicks look to stay on track vs. Blazers

By Sportsnaut,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSwvM_0lHn3lbJ00

Julius Randle followed up his worst shooting performance of the season with the type of showing that has made him a two-time All-Star.

Randle looks to post his fifth 30-point effort in 11 games since the All-Star break when the New York Knicks visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

Randle scored 33 points on Sunday night when the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 112-108 victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers.

One day earlier in the same arena, Randle was just 5-of-24 shooting for a season-low 20.8 percent success rate from the field during a 106-95 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“I work on my craft,” Randle said after Sunday’s victory. “I know what I put into my craft so I’m not going to second-guess myself just because I had a bad game. Come back the next game and be better.”

Randle matched his career best of 46 points and also had a 43-point effort during New York’s recent season-long nine-game winning streak.

But during the ensuing three-game skid, Randle made just 18 of 63 shots (28.6 percent) before making 11 of 24 against the Lakers and also contributing eight rebounds and five assists.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wasn’t concerned but was glad his best player was back in form.

“Someone can miss shots. That’s part of the game. Don’t let it take away from anything else,” Thibodeau said. “Hey, look, we’re all human. Anyone can have a bad day. If you have a bad day, the next day you got to bounce back and have a great day. I thought he did that and I thought it was great.”

RJ Barrett also excelled Sunday with 30 points. He has scored 25 or more points in four of the past five games.

Randle and Barrett will be called on to deliver again Tuesday as Thibodeau indicated that standout point guard Jalen Brunson (foot) will likely be out for the fifth time in six games.

Portland has its own injury concerns as All-Star guard Damian Lillard (calf tightness) sat out Sunday’s 127-110 road loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in his last 28 appearances, topped by a career-best 71 against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 26.

Lillard’s absence came as the Trail Blazers trailed by as many as 39 points while losing their third straight game and eighth in the past 11 games. Portland is 5-9 without Lillard this season.

The Trail Blazers went 2-4 on the six-game road trip that ended in New Orleans, but play eight of their next nine games at home.

With Portland sitting 13th in the Western Conference and two games behind the final play-in position entering Monday, coach Chauncey Billups is looking for his squad to step it up.

“We’ve just got to be better about having urgency. We don’t have enough urgency,” Billups said. “Obviously I’ve got to be better about teaching it and coaching it but we just haven’t had enough urgency. But as I’ve also said, like in the Western Conference, every single night things kind of change, but we can’t be looking for help.

“We’ve got to be a willing participant in our own rescue, so we’ve got to play better basketball and give ourselves a chance.”

The Trail Blazers outscored New Orleans 37-18 in the final quarter to make the score look less one-sided.

“I feel like we didn’t get out to the start we needed and we were just putting a lot of pressure on the bench,” Portland reserve Nassir Little said. “It’s tough trying to overcome that type of deficit and then maintain that through the course of the game.”

Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points and Anfernee Simons added 38 as the Trail Blazers posted a 132-129 overtime win over the host Knicks on Nov. 25.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NBA Legend Willis Reed's Cause of Death Revealed
New York City, NY20 hours ago
New York Knicks owner reportedly hired an investigator to find dirt on NYS employee
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Damian Lillard has eye-opening quote about future with Portland Trail Blazers
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield fined $25K by NBA
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa to transfer
Tempe, AZ4 hours ago
Latest New York Jets move could provide springboard for Aaron Rodgers trade
Green Bay, WI51 minutes ago
Four-time NBA champion comes to the defense of embattled Houston Rockets coach
Houston, TX1 day ago
Portland places forward Nassir Little in concussion protocol
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Paul George’s season over, playoff availability for Los Angeles Clippers up in the air
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore traded to the Cleveland Browns
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Louisville guard El Ellis declares for NBA draft
Louisville, KY5 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns offers big news on return to Minnesota Timberwolves lineup
Minneapolis, MN6 hours ago
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) out vs. Nuggets
Washington, DC4 hours ago
Thunder sneak by Clippers after Paul George injury
Oklahoma City, OK16 hours ago
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George (knee) out 2-3 weeks
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks gets 18th technical, likely to be suspended
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Balanced-scoring Magic pull away from Wizards
Orlando, FL20 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves ‘increasingly likely’ to land massive contract this summer
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Mavericks may be short-handed in key game vs. Warriors
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Trae Young, Hawks hand Pistons another loss
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
Oregon coach Altman peeved over poor NIT home crowd
Eugene, OR2 hours ago
The Miami Heat are cooked, which is why it’s time for Pat Riley to blow up the roster
Miami, FL1 day ago
Nuggets aim to cap winning trip vs. Wizards
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns might be back vs. Hawks
Minneapolis, MN14 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys mock draft 2023: Finding immediate contributors early
Dallas, TX5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy