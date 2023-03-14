Open in App
Grizzlies' Ja Morant to Enter Counseling Program

By Karl Rasmussen,

8 days ago

Memphis' star guard remains without a timetable to return.

Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has reportedly entered a counseling program and remains without a timetable for his return to the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski . The counseling program is located in Florida.

Based on the Grizzlies' initial timetable for Morant, his first chance to return to action following his absence from the team would have come Friday against the Spurs. Following this latest update, it's unclear when he will return to action.

On March 4, the Grizzlies announced Morant would be away from the team for two games after he posted an Instagram Live during which he flashed a gun while at a gentleman's club in Denver. The team later indicated he'd be away for an additional four games .

On Monday, head coach Taylor Jenkins addressed the Morant's situation and whether he'd potentially be back in for Friday's tilt in San Antonio.

"There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there's still things going on at the league level that we're in communication with. Ja's fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these two games," said Jenkins on Monday, via ESPN's Tim McMahon .

Morant last suited up for the team during the March 3 loss against the Nuggets.

The Grizzlies face the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night and followed by road games against the Heat on Wednesday and Spurs on Friday. They’ll return home from their three-game road trip on Saturday when they host the Warriors in a crucial matchup.

