Pueblo, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo jury delivers ‘hung’ and not-guilty verdicts in sex assault case against massage therapist

By Sean Rice,

8 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday, March 10, a jury in Pueblo County delivered a split verdict in the sex assault case against former massage therapist Christopher Sais. Sais was facing 12 counts of sexual contact during a false medical exam, all class-four felonies in Colorado.

The jury was "hung" on eight of those counts, and they found Sais not guilty on four of the counts. A hung jury occurs when all of the jury members cannot reach a unanimous verdict. Monday, a victim, who wishes to remain anonymous and who testified during the trial told 13 Investigates , "the jury got it wrong."

Sais was a licensed massage therapist at Souler Wellness in Pueblo before he was arrested in April 2020 on allegations that he violated his female customers' trust and bodies in a number of ways.

These violations include touching their genitals, cupping their breasts, and placing his crotch in their hand. Many of the alleged victims testified in pre-trial hearings that they remember feeling or seeing an erect penis during their sessions.

One of the victims told investigators Sais initiated unwanted and unprotected sex. Investigators say the alleged victim gave Sais consent to have sex but told him to wear a condom. Sais allegedly ejaculated inside the victim without her consent. None of the other victims said their vaginas were penetrated.

Another victim, who turned 18 back in April of 2020, came into Souler Wellness for a free birthday massage. She told investigators Sais removed her underwear, then proceeded to touch her vagina for an extended period of time.

Sais' case was initially prosecuted by the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Pueblo County. However, in April 2021 a special prosecutor from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office in El Paso County took over the case.

The change in prosecutors happened because of a conflict with the former prosecuting office or judicial staff in Pueblo, but the extent of that conflict has not been released publicly. In fact, court records filed in the case have been kept from public viewing per a court order since 2021. 13 Investigates has requested numerous court records tied to the case, but has been denied each time.

13 Investigates reached out to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office for details on what happens next in the case. A spokesperson said they have two options: dismiss the eight hung counts or take the case to trial again. That decision has not yet been made.

Sias will be back in court for a hearing on March 31. He has been out on a $15,000 bond since the date of his arrest on April 26, 2020.

The post Pueblo jury delivers ‘hung’ and not-guilty verdicts in sex assault case against massage therapist appeared first on KRDO .

