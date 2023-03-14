Jackson State WBB set to play in the WNIT Tourney

FORT COLLINS, Colo.-The Jackson State women’s basketball team earned an automatic bid to the 2023 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) following its run at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Basketball Tournament . The Tigers are set to take on the University of Memphis Thursday at Elma Roane Fieldhouse at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Jackson State (21-8, 17-1 SWAC) secured the SWAC’s automatic qualifier bid to the postseason WNIT after winning out the regular season. The blue and white concluded its season in the SWAC semifinals against Southern University. The Tigers also finished the season ranked in the top 100.

Memphis (20-10, 11-4 AAC) earned the American Athletic Conference (AAC) automatic qualifier bid after falling in the semifinals round at the AAC Championship Tournament.



Jackson State will tip off Thursday at 7 p.m. Viewers can streamed on ESPN+ and WOAD 1300 AM | 103.5 FM. Tickets can be purchased here.

