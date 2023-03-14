Renovations begin at Veterans Memorial Park in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department began renovations Monday at the Veterans Memorial Park.

Monday was the start by city staff to begin renovations by removing the existing playground equipment.

The renovation will include a park redesign that consists of adding exercise stations, walking paths, a playground with inclusive features, and picnic areas. City staff will also build a memorial garden with a monument, benches, and a masonry wall with a mural depicted on it.

The parking area between the park and the Veterans Memorial Community Center will be transformed to create an event plaza. The area in front of the Veterans Memorial Community Center will have a patriotic atmosphere with flags, banners, artwork, and memorials to honor Veterans and inspire youth.

The renovation is funded by a $2.1 million grant from the California Park Development & Community Revitalization Program, which was generated by the California State Parks Proposition 68.