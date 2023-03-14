Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
KSBY News

Coming storm prompts San Luis Coastal school closures

By Katherine Worsham,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8rj4_0lHn0OO500

All schools in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District will be closed on Tuesday, March 14, because of another strong storm system that is forecast to hit the Central Coast starting Monday night.

School district officials say all extracurricular activities are also canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo County from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

In making the decision to close schools, district officials cited warnings from local cities, including Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo , that roadway and creek flooding is expected.

In a message sent to families and staff, Superintendent Eric Prater said, "Closing schools is never taken lightly and is not an easy decision. At the core of our decision-making process is the safety of our 1,200 employees and 8,000 students, spanning multiple communities, geographical terrain, and microclimates. We make every attempt to make these decisions in a timely manner to allow families and staff to make necessary plans. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes.

Schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday, March 15.

