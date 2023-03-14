R.O.S.S. representative Shane Tidwell speaks at Good Hope City Council meeting

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Good Hope’s City Council hosted its first March meeting at Good Hope City Hall Monday night and at the top of the agenda was a guest speaker. Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (R.O.S.S.) representative Shane Tidwell took a few minutes to share some information with the council about the organization and the services they offer.

“All of our services are free so what that means is we can get somebody that doesn’t have money or anything and we can get them an assessment. We can get them into a certified treatment bed at no cost and if they don’t have a way to get there, Ms. (Tamra) Pierce can come to their house and pick them up and take them,” Tidwell said. “It’s a free life-saving resource and the reason I wanted to address you guys is because you’re the hub of the community.”

Tidwell is proud of the way R.O.S.S. has grown in the last few years and is even more proud of the help they’ve been able to provide in that time.

“We started about five years with about six people and now we’ve grown to over 100 people. We just continue to grow and continue to expand services. We’ve got people in jails, we’ve got people in work releases, and we’ve got people working in hospital programs,” Tidwell said. “One of the unique things about us, our motto is ‘We are the people we serve’. You can’t be certified to work with us unless you’ve been through it and we’re all people in long term recovery that have walked that road. Who better to help someone walk down that road than someone who has already been down it.”

For more information on R.O.S.S. visit ross4u.org.

The City of Good Hope is hosting its annual Senior Fish Fry at Good Hope City Hall Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and anyone who wishes to participate is invited.

The Good Hope City Council will host its next regularly scheduled meeting Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

