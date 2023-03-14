Open in App
Good Hope, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

R.O.S.S. representative Shane Tidwell speaks at Good Hope City Council meeting

By Nick Griffin,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bgEki_0lHn0KrB00

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Good Hope’s City Council hosted its first March meeting at Good Hope City Hall Monday night and at the top of the agenda was a guest speaker. Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (R.O.S.S.) representative Shane Tidwell took a few minutes to share some information with the council about the organization and the services they offer.

“All of our services are free so what that means is we can get somebody that doesn’t have money or anything and we can get them an assessment. We can get them into a certified treatment bed at no cost and if they don’t have a way to get there, Ms. (Tamra) Pierce can come to their house and pick them up and take them,” Tidwell said. “It’s a free life-saving resource and the reason I wanted to address you guys is because you’re the hub of the community.”

Tidwell is proud of the way R.O.S.S. has grown in the last few years and is even more proud of the help they’ve been able to provide in that time.

“We started about five years with about six people and now we’ve grown to over 100 people. We just continue to grow and continue to expand services. We’ve got people in jails, we’ve got people in work releases, and we’ve got people working in hospital programs,” Tidwell said. “One of the unique things about us, our motto is ‘We are the people we serve’. You can’t be certified to work with us unless you’ve been through it and we’re all people in long term recovery that have walked that road. Who better to help someone walk down that road than someone who has already been down it.”

For more information on R.O.S.S. visit ross4u.org.

The City of Good Hope is hosting its annual Senior Fish Fry at Good Hope City Hall Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and anyone who wishes to participate is invited.

The Good Hope City Council will host its next regularly scheduled meeting Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cullman City Council talks PALS cleanup, WildWater
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Tribune welcomes new reporters Murphy, McKoy
Cullman, AL19 hours ago
‘I love where I’m at now’; Restoring Women Outreach hosts inaugural fundraiser
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Baileyton seniors grapple with loss of center
Baileyton, AL2 days ago
Hope Horses holding ‘Egg My Yard’ fundraiser
Cullman, AL1 day ago
WSCC Genealogy program helps writer research local family that influenced Minnie Pearl
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Maurice Herman Drummond
Cullman, AL1 day ago
‘Industry Comes to Wallace State’ helps employers recruit employees
Hanceville, AL4 hours ago
‘Know your talents and strengths, and play to them’; Cullman matriarchs gather to share insights
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Distinguished Young Women informational meeting March 18 in Cullman
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Wallace State Welding hosts North Alabama High School Welding Competition
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
Cullman Middle School construction update
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Wallace State hosting ‘Celebration of Nursing’ April 20
Hanceville, AL4 days ago
Cullman Community Young Singers experiencing revitalization
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Christ First Ministries Church 2nd annual car and truck show coming March 25
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Files from yesteryear: 1898, 1937, 1957
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Sacred Heart students meet pen pals at 1st confession
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Cullman Rotary Club 50th annual auction raises more than $50K
Cullman, AL5 days ago
Arrests and Incidents reported March 22, 2023
Cullman, AL2 hours ago
Hundreds of students tour Wallace State during Spring Showcase
Hanceville, AL6 days ago
WSCC PTK Alpha Chi Tau Chapter inducts new members
Hanceville, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Bobby Joe Nail
Falkville, AL1 day ago
Agriplex proud to bring back ‘Glean Team’ for another growing season
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Hanceville Irish Festival returns this Saturday, March 18
Hanceville, AL7 days ago
Obituary: Mary Regina Bates
Vinemont, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Sgt. Michael Satangai Boyd
Cullman, AL20 hours ago
Obituary: Ima J. Patrick, 93
Garden City, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy