San Diego's athletes of the week include state finalist basketball player, aces in baseball and softball
8 days ago
Maddie Hulse
Rancho Bernardo
Softball
The senior retired the first 18 batters without a hit, leading the Broncos to a 6-0 victory over Otay Ranch in the Cougar Classic.
Kaylyn Buchanon-Lamb
Bonita Vista
Girls basketball
The steady senior tossed in 11 points and played tough defense as the Barons stymied Lawndale Leuzinger, 80-67, to lead Bonita Vista to the Southern California Regional Division II crown.
Hana Winton
Fallbrook
Softball
Scattering a pair of hits, the sophomore struck out 16 batters and rolled through all seven innings in leading the Warriors to a 2-0 win over Valley Center to open the softball season on a high note.
Ethan Miller
La Jolla
Baseball
A hit batsman was the only thing between the 6-foot-4 Vikings senior and a perfect game as he no-hit Mar Vista 1-0 in the Pirate Classic. The game before, Miller crushed a pinch-hit grand home run.
Julian Gay
Patrick Henry
Golf
Firing a 3-under par 33 over the Torrey Pines North front nine, the junior led the Patriots to a 197-215 Eastern League victory over Mission Bay. Included in his round was an eagle and a pair of birdies.
Cameron Yarbrough
Del Norte
Boys track
Only a freshman, Yarbrough looked a lot more mature en route to winning the invitational 800 in 1 minute, 56.18 seconds at the Don Jones Bronco Invitational. He sped to a 56.8 for the first 400 and won going away.
