Columbus council moving ahead with mobile food vendor changes, passes 'pay equity' bill

Columbus City Council held a first reading Monday of legislation that would overhaul the city's mobile food vending regulations, recreating an advisory board and restricting vendor's operating hours in response to resident concerns about safety.

The City Council also approved an ordinance that would prohibit employers in the city from asking job candidates about certain information, and agreed to spend more than $480,000 to provide the Division of Police with ballistic and DNA tools to help solve crimes.

Under the proposed amendments to the regulations covering food trucks, pushcart operators and other mobile food vendors, sales must cease sales by 2:30 a.m. The measure would keep 3 a.m. as the time that any units must be clear of the right-of-way .

The ordinance will receive a second reading at the council's next meeting and then come up for a vote. If passed, it would take effect May 1.

Council member Emmanuel Remy, the sponsor of the legislation, said the ordinance has had three public hearings since changes were first proposed last year , and City Council has heard from stakeholders including business owners, residents and mobile food vendors.

"I'm really proud of the community outreach we've been able to do over the course of this process," Remy said. "Exciting times, to be able to come to this collaborative agreement."

The City Council began working on legislation to address mobile vending last September in response to complaints from Short North leaders, residents and business owners about high-profile crimes, some of them resulting from lingering food vendors outside bars, The Dispatch previously reported. The work on the ordinances started before Gregory Coleman Jr., 37, died last year after being sucker-punched around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 5 outside a bar on the 1000 block of North High Street where he had stopped for food at a food cart.

The original proposed changes to the regulations last year called for ending mobile vending at 2 a.m. Remy said the regulations as they lack clarity, with it unclear whether the 3 a.m. time mentioned in the current regulations meant when vendors had to stop selling or clear the street.

Remy said the proposed 2:30 a.m. cutoff for vending and 3 a.m. deadline for clearing the streets reflects a "good compromise."

The council has previously cracked down on other safety issues in the Short North, including banning e-scooters on North High Street in the Short North in 2021. Remy said the proposed mobile food vending proposal is just a small part of several actions by the city to increase public safety.

"We hope that every little step that we take grows into something bigger and that ultimately we can reduce crime throughout our community," Remy said.

The proposed legislation reconstitutes the "Mobile Food Vending Board," which has been dormant for years, by eliminating the elections process and granting the Columbus director of public safety the power to appoint representatives to the board. The appointments do not include representatives from Columbus City Council or the city Department of Public Service, who will be appointed by the council president and department director, respectively.

The legislation that seeks to further regulate mobile food carts is aimed at not only the Short North but also Downtown and the University District. It would require vendors to obtain permits to operate in so-called "congestion zones," which the city defines as an area that has parking limitations, meter restrictions, and vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

It would also create an online reservation system so vendors could produce temporary permits while giving law enforcement the ability to view those reservations.

Remy acknowledged that "not everyone is going to be happy all the time" in regards to the ordinance. If passed, he said the city would reevaluate how the legislation has impacted the community after the summer and possibly make adjustments to the approach.

Council passes ordinance banning questions about salary history

In other action Monday, the City Council enacted an ordinance introduced by Council member Lourdes Barroso de Padilla that she and her fellow members hope will create more pay equity among Columbus employers, amending or repealing sections of other city laws.

When it takes effect next year, it will bar employers from asking job candidates about their salary or credit history under most circumstances. Toledo and Cincinnati have both implemented similar legislation that bars employers from asking prospective employees about salary history.

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce had expressed concerns about the legislation .

Bhumika Patel, deputy director of the Human Service Chamber of Franklin County, said requirements for salary information further the pay gap for applicants of color and females, and relies on false assumption that equates salary history with worker value.

"Salary history is not an objective measure of worker value," Patel said.

Council okays $461,000 purchase of forensic crime equipment

The City Council also voted to spend $461,300 on forensic science equipment and software to help Columbus police solve gun cases.

The city will be spending $278,255 to purchase two BrassTrax Acquisition Stations, which are computer imaging systems that allow for spent cartridge cases from crime scenes and from test-fired recovered firearms to be imaged and entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). The entered evidence and test fires are then compared to the millions of other entries in the database to generate leads linking gun crimes.

In January, Columbus officials announced that the city Division of Police is working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to expand the use of firearm and ballistics evidence for tracking and prosecuting gun crimes by employing NIBIN and creating a "Regional Gun Crime Intelligence Center."

The council also approved spending $183,075 to purchase 10 licenses to STRmix software, which is used to aid in the interpretation of mixed DNA profiles and perform the statistical calculations necessary to be reported in DNA casework.

Funding for both items comes from a $1 million federal American Rescue Plan Crime Lab Backlog grant the city received in 2022 through the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Criminal Justice.

