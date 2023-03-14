Grizzlies’ Ja Morant out indefinitely after entering counseling program
By Ryan Glasspiegel,
8 days ago
It remains unclear when Ja Morant will return to play.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported Monday that the Grizzlies superstar has “entered a counseling program in Florida” and that there is no current timetable as to when he will return to the team.
Morant has missed Memphis’ past four games after a series of off-court incidents mounted.
“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said in a statement following the strip club video going viral. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down.”
The Grizzlies have been coy about when Morant will be back, and the NBA has said there is an ongoing investigation.
The team initially said he would be out for at least two games, and then added another four to the team-imposed suspension.
“There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters on Monday in response to a question as to whether Morant will return after the four-game allotment.
“Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these two games.”
