Reidsville, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville police searching for suspects after apartment shot at on Linville Drive

By Dolan Reynolds,

8 days ago

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police are asking for the public’s help finding suspects after a shooting on Monday.

Around 4:06 p.m., Reidsville officers responded to the 1300 block of Linville Drive to investigate a shots fired call.

Officers found an apartment that had been shot.

Spent casings from different caliber weapons were found on the scene.

Two vehicles were seen speeding away from the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Paschallat (336)347-2335,or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336)349-9683. Reidsville Police Department is offering $1,000.00 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.

