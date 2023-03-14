Justin McKoy enters transfer portal after two seasons at North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels are losing another player to the transfer portal on Monday night, a day after the team wasn’t selected to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

With freshman Tyler Nickel entering the portal on Monday, senior forward Justin McKoy has decided to the same. Per Inside Carolina , McKoy has put his name in the portal again after spending the past two years with the Tar Heels. Prior to that, he spent two years at Virginia. McKoy has one year of eligibility remaining.

The forward appeared in just 11 games this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game. In 2021-22, he appeared in 30 game games for the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels now have two players in the portal after exit meetings began between coaches and players this week. There’s a chance for more departures coming after what was a very disappointing season.

It’s expected to be a very active transfer portal for North Carolina both with arrivals and departures.

