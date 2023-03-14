5 thoughts on the Iowa Hawkeyes’ NCAA Tournament landing spot

The brackets are set and the Iowa Hawkeyes are the Midwest Region’s No. 8 seed. Iowa (19-13, 11-9 Big Ten) earns the opportunity to do battle against No. 9 seed Auburn (20-12, 10-8 SEC) in Birmingham, Ala.

“Yeah, it’s definitely a really good opponent, someone we’re excited to play. We always want to play teams in really good conferences who come from really good histories and are really well coached. To be able to draw them, it’s going to be a really fun matchup I think. You’ve got to be grateful at all times when you get selected into the NCAA Tournament, because it’s honestly a once in a lifetime thing. I’ve been grateful to be selected the three years I’ve been in college,” Iowa star forward Kris Murray said.

Twitter had plenty of reactions to Iowa facing Auburn in the Tigers’ own backyard and to the path in general.

What are some of the key takeaways from Iowa’s path? Let’s take a look at five takeaways.

Iowa draws a talented Auburn squad

Let's start here. It's no surprise given that Iowa winds up with an 8/9 matchup, but the Hawkeyes have drawn a challenging opponent in the Auburn Tigers. Auburn features four players that average double-figure scoring. That group is led by talented sophomore forward Johni Broome who enters the tournament averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists per game. Guard Wendell Green Jr. averages 13.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Forward Jaylin Williams shoots 35.8% from 3-point range and averages 11.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Guard Allen Flanigan rounds out the Tigers' double-figure scorers at 10.1 points per game. He also adds 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Auburn started fast, but closed poorly

Auburn began the season ranked No. 15 in the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. After an 8-0 start, the Tigers were up to No. 14 nationally. In terms of the polls, that was the high-water mark. Auburn began SEC play 6-1, but the Tigers finished by losing nine of their final 13 games of the season. That dropped Auburn to 20-12 overall and 10-8 in league play.

Several other key Auburn statistics

Scoring offense: 72.7 points per game (No. 156)

72.7 points per game (No. 156) Scoring defense: 66.8 points per game (No. 82)

66.8 points per game (No. 82) 3-pointers per game: 6.5 3-pointers made per game (No. 267)

6.5 3-pointers made per game (No. 267) 3-point percentage: 31.38% (No. 312)

31.38% (No. 312) 3-point percentage defense: 28.8% 3-point (No. 6)

Is Houston beatable?

Barring just the second all-time tourney win by a No. 16 seed over a No. 1 seed, earning a No. 8 seed means a ticket versus one of the nation's four best if you can win that opening-round game. That's the assignment for Iowa. All things considered, though, did Iowa draw the best No. 1 seed in order to spring an upset? Houston is dealing with an injury to its top star and leading scorer in guard Marcus Sasser. Sasser, averaging 17.1 points per game, is still nursing a groin injury that has him questionable for Houston's opening game versus Northern Kentucky on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. CT. The Cougars marched to the Elite 8 last season and still feature Jarace Walker, J'Wan Roberts and Jamal Shead even if Sasser can't go. Still, that is at least one potential positive for everybody else in the Midwest Region. The other No. 1 seeds? Alabama is the top overall seed with perhaps the country's best player in Brandon Miller. Kansas is the defending national champion with likely All-American Jalen Wilson. Lastly, there's Purdue who has center Zach Edey. Plus, Iowa fans have already seen how one matchup versus the Boilermakers turned out.

Iowa State in the Elite 8?

Hey, we can dream for a moment, right? Sure, Iowa hasn't been to a Sweet 16 since 1999 and there's Auburn, Purdue and either Indiana or Miami if the bracket holds relatively close to form beforehand. But, how about a Cy-Hawk Showdown in the Elite 8 from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.? That would be an electric environment with a Final Four berth on the line. While it's a definite long shot, it's also a possibility in the Midwest Region. Curiously enough, Drake is also a No. 12 seed in this region and Iowa could see the Bulldogs in a Sweet 16 contest just before a Cy-Hawk Showdown. It's the battle of Iowa! Big 12 Tournament champion Texas is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region with third-seeded Xavier as the other top seed in the bottom half of the Hawkeyes' bracket.

