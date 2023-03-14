Open in App
Penn State names Deion Barnes as Defensive Line Coach

By Ryan Risky,

8 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Head Coach James Franklin announced Monday night that graduate assistant and former Nittany Lion Deion Barnes has been named as their new Defensive Line Coach after the departure of John Scott Jr. to the NFL.

“We are excited to have Deion represent his alma mater as our defensive line coach,” said Franklin. “I have really been impressed watching him grow as a coach and leader these last three seasons. Deion’s passion for Penn State and the defensive line room has been a differentiator. It is clear to me that he wears his pride for this University through his work. The respect the players and staff have for Deion showed every day. I look forward to watching him continue to develop and inspire our defensive linemen. He was a great addition to our staff in 2020 and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role.”

Barnes played for Penn State from 2012-2014 where he had 99 career tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and five forced fumbles. He has spent the past three seasons as a defensive graduate assistant for Penn State.

“I am thrilled and honored to be the defensive line coach for my alma mater,” said Barnes. “I am extremely grateful to Coach Franklin for giving me this opportunity to lead a room of tremendous young men who have worked so hard each and every day. I have a lot of pride and passion for Penn State University, and I am excited to go to work with this coaching staff, this team, my letterman brothers and the best fans in college football.”

In 2012 Barnes was named the Big Ten Freshman Of The Year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

