Memphis, TN
WREG

Report: Grizzlies Ja Morant enters counseling program

By Mike Ceide,

8 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It seems Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant is no closer to a return to the court.

According to ESPN, Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida with no timetable for his return to the team.

Colorado police not filing charges against Ja Morant for video

Morant has been away from the Grizzlies since Saturday, March 4th when an early morning social media post appears to show the two-time All-Star holding up a handgun.

Monday night’s game in Dallas was the fifth straight game Morant has missed.

‘The hope was this would never have happened’: Grizzlies discuss steps for Morant return

Colorado police cleared Morant of any wrongdoing but an NBA investigation continues.

