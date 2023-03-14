Open in App
Auburn, AL
See more from this location?
Auburn Daily

Sports Illustrated ranks Auburn basketball in NCAA tournament

By Lance Dawe,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkmLk_0lHmqSQX00

Pat Forde believes Auburn is one of the more average overall teams in March Madness.

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, Bruce Pearl will bring Auburn to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers (20-12) have earned a 9-seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket. They will face off against the 8-seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the opening round. Auburn gets Iowa in Birmingham, Alabama, just a two-hour drive from the Plains.

According to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated , who recently released an article ranking every team in the NCAA tournament, the Tigers are the No. 42 overall team in the field of 68.

Here's what he had to say about Auburn.

"The Tigers exude an aura of dysfunction, having lost seven of their past 10 games. Their last win away from home was Jan. 21. Their last win away from home against an NCAA tournament team was Nov. 23, in Mexico. In going 4–9 over their past 14 games, Auburn has played a lot of close games but won almost none of them (1–6 in outcomes of five points or fewer)."

"Coach Bruce Pearl hitched his wagon to ball-dominating point guard Wendell Green Jr. , and the results are the results. During the past 13 games, Green has taken 152 shots and made 52 (34.2 percent), while big man Johni Broome has taken 150 and made 82 (54.7 percent). Green’s points per attempt: 0.8. Broome’s points per attempt: 1.1. Auburn was given a sweetheart regional draw that places the Tigers in Birmingham. Given how much better they’ve played at home, maybe that will be a tangible advantage against Iowa —and, potentially, in the second round against Houston."

Related Stories

Philip Montgomery is one of the most interesting coordinator hires in the SEC

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Auburn baseball sets opening weekend rotation, makes roster cuts

Should Lior Berman be getting more opportunities to shoot the ball?

Hugh Freeze on playing Georgia and Alabama: 'The expectation is we're walking out there to win it'

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Five players Auburn basketball could grab out of the transfer portal
Auburn, AL4 hours ago
Could Auburn basketball land Denver Jones?
Auburn, AL5 hours ago
Auburn LB Kameron Brown announces he is transferring
Auburn, AL5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4-star EDGE Jamonta Waller is scheduled to visit Auburn on Friday
Auburn, AL5 hours ago
Is Hugh Freeze taking Auburn "Jack to the Future"?
Auburn, AL7 hours ago
Auburn beats South Alabama 6-5 for 14th win of the season.
Auburn, AL23 hours ago
WATCH: Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson runs a 4.25 40-yard dash at Pro Day
Auburn, AL3 hours ago
Auburn Daily Show: Previewing potential prospects for Auburn's Pro-Day
Auburn, AL1 day ago
BREAKING: Auburn RHP Joseph Gonzalez to miss up to six more weeks with shoulder injury
Auburn, AL4 hours ago
WATCH: Cam Newton throws during Auburn football's Pro Day
Auburn, AL22 hours ago
Hugh Freeze listed Auburn football's leaders so far in spring camp
Auburn, AL1 day ago
WATCH: Auburn football quarterbacks TJ Finley, Robby Ashford throw during spring practice
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze calls QB play through spring 'inconsistent'
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Plainsmen Predictions: Tank Bigsby to the Cowboys?
Auburn, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy