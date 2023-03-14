‘Living With Wildfire’ town halls return for 2023

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) will resume their ‘Living With Wildfire’ educational series in 2023, to provide preparedness tips and prevention information for neighbors living across Colorado Springs.

CSFD said these informative meetings encourage people living in the “wildland urban interface” to engage in a conversation about wildfire risk in their area, and empower them to be ready if a wildfire happens.

The Living With Wildfire Town Hall series will discuss topics that include:

How to do wildfire mitigation around your home

How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program

How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire

Knowing your evacuation zone

How to create an emergency plan

Knowing when and how to evacuate

The first meeting of 2023 will focus on the following areas of Colorado Springs:

Cedar Heights

Garden of the Gods/Pleasant Valley

Holland Park

Kissing Camels

Mesa

Mesa Springs

Mountain Shadows

Peregrine

Pinecliff

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 21 , and six meetings will follow throughout the summer to cover other parts of the city. The meeting on March 21 runs from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Masonic Center , 1150 Panorama Drive.

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of the town throughout the spring and summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.

