Open in App
Colorado Springs, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

‘Living With Wildfire’ town halls return for 2023

By Ashley Eberhardt,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rkyih_0lHmpkKW00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) will resume their ‘Living With Wildfire’ educational series in 2023, to provide preparedness tips and prevention information for neighbors living across Colorado Springs.

CSFD said these informative meetings encourage people living in the “wildland urban interface” to engage in a conversation about wildfire risk in their area, and empower them to be ready if a wildfire happens.

The Living With Wildfire Town Hall series will discuss topics that include:

  • How to do wildfire mitigation around your home
  • How to participate in the Neighborhood Chipping Program
  • How to prepare your home for a fire or wildfire
  • Knowing your evacuation zone
  • How to create an emergency plan
  • Knowing when and how to evacuate

The first meeting of 2023 will focus on the following areas of Colorado Springs:

  • Cedar Heights
  • Garden of the Gods/Pleasant Valley
  • Holland Park
  • Kissing Camels
  • Mesa
  • Mesa Springs
  • Mountain Shadows
  • Peregrine
  • Pinecliff

The first meeting will take place on Tuesday, March 21 , and six meetings will follow throughout the summer to cover other parts of the city. The meeting on March 21 runs from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Masonic Center , 1150 Panorama Drive.

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of the town throughout the spring and summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Great American Cleanup of Fountain Creek set for April
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
We Are Tri-Lakes: The Palmer Lake Star continues to shine eight decades later
Palmer Lake, CO2 hours ago
Prescribed burn planned near Cañon City
Canon City, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Engineer Christopher Mitchell runs for Colorado Springs mayor
Colorado Springs, CO2 hours ago
A brief history of how the Tri-Lakes area came to be
Palmer Lake, CO1 day ago
“You learn via pain”: Colorado Springs lawmakers divided on banning corporal law
Colorado Springs, CO18 hours ago
Masquerade ball to benefit Angels Against Alzheimer’s
Colorado Springs, CO5 hours ago
32 Colorado Springs businesses to be given notices for illegal gambling
Colorado Springs, CO5 hours ago
Tri-Lakes Cares: It takes a community to serve one
Monument, CO1 day ago
We Are Tri-Lakes: What is the Palmer Divide and how does it impact our weather?
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
CDOT adds bus service between Trinidad and Pueblo
Trinidad, CO1 day ago
Keeping alive the history and tradition of Colorado moonshine
Monument, CO1 day ago
We Are Tri-Lakes: Premier Vision neighborhood eye care practice in Monument
Monument, CO23 hours ago
Fire Fit Kids experience a day in the life of a firefighter
Pueblo, CO2 days ago
Meet Cloud, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
Colorado Springs, CO5 hours ago
Crash closes Hancock and Powers intersection, expected to last hours
Colorado Springs, CO6 hours ago
Colorado Springs high school students surprised with college scholarships
Colorado Springs, CO16 hours ago
CSPD: Endangered teen missing from Stetson Hills
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Beekeeping school teaches crucial need for bees
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Camping in style with Monument Glamping
Monument, CO2 days ago
Stop the Bleed training at Discovery Canyon Campus
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
March 20 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak most wanted
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
PPLD adds two local attractions to Culture Pass program
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Eight displaced after apartment fire on Woodland Hills Dr
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Pueblo mom shot twice, survived attempted carjacking
Pueblo, CO21 hours ago
CSPD helps capture armed fugitive near Woodmen and I-25
Colorado Springs, CO22 hours ago
Pueblo murder solved, suspect died days after
Pueblo, CO17 hours ago
COLD CASE: Who killed Frances Blackman?
Colorado Springs, CO3 hours ago
Martin Drake Power Plant natural gas units generating power
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy