Maryland 'school report card' data shows impact of pandemic in FCPS, statewide
By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com,
8 days ago
Nearly a third of the schools in Frederick County received fewer stars in recent state ratings than they received before the pandemic, data released last week show.
The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released its "report cards" last week, which include metrics on the more than 1,400 public schools across the state. Each school is awarded one to five stars, based on factors including test scores, student progress, graduation rates and survey results.
Comments / 0