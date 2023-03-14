Open in App
Frederick County, MD
The Frederick News-Post

Maryland 'school report card' data shows impact of pandemic in FCPS, statewide

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com,

8 days ago

Buy Now Students in Lindsay Sgouveakos’ fourth grade class raise their hands to answer a question on the first day of classes at Blue Heron Elementary School in 2021. Staff file photo by Bill Green

Nearly a third of the schools in Frederick County received fewer stars in recent state ratings than they received before the pandemic, data released last week show.

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released its "report cards" last week, which include metrics on the more than 1,400 public schools across the state. Each school is awarded one to five stars, based on factors including test scores, student progress, graduation rates and survey results.

