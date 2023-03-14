Two San Diego banks have ties to those slammed on the stock market by worried investors

A sign at the entrance to the Torrey Pines Bank branch at Fourth Street and B Avenue in San Diego on Monday March 13, 2023. (Dan Beucke/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Two San Diego banks have ties to those that were hammered on the stock market Monday in the wake of bank collapses.

Investors, worried by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank last week and Signature Bank on Sunday, punished the stocks of several regional banks. Two of the hardest-hit were Western Alliance Bank and Zions Bank, parents of San Diego-based Torrey Pines Bank and California Bank & Trust.

Western Alliance's stock price was down 45 percent Monday, and Zions fell 25 percent. Almost all bank stocks were down, but smaller ones were hit hardest as investors focused on those that have a concentration of niche clientele and exposure to interest-rate risk as the Federal Reserve pushes rates higher to fight inflation.

Torrey Pines Bank directed The San Diego Union-Tribune to a statement to investors from its parent. Phoenix-based Western Alliance said as of Monday morning it had cash reserves of more than $25 billion, and there has been minimal activity of people and companies pulling money from the bank.

"Western Alliance has taken additional steps to strengthen its liquidity position," wrote Western Alliance CEO Kenneth Vecchione, "to ensure that we are in a position to meet all of our client funding needs, including increasing our borrowing capacity."

California Bank & Trust is a division of Zions Bank, a midsize bank headquartered in Salt Lake City that focuses on providing financial services to small and medium-sized businesses. In a conference call Monday covered by The Wall Street Journal , Zions CEO Scott Anderson said his bank was different from the collapsed banks.

“At Zions we’ve certainly grown over the past decade, but nothing close to the aggressive growth rate of which Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have grown," he said.

Anderson added that the bank was diversified in its clients and geographically.

Both banks have financed well-known local business. California Bank & Trust was the senior lender for craft brewer Modern Times , and Torrey Pines Bank was a lender on Vista's Found Lofts apartment complex that recently won an award from the San Diego Architectural Foundation.

Torrey Pines Bank has several San Diego real estate businesses as clients , including New American Funding, Cornerstone Communities, The Brady Companies, Grand Pacific Resorts and Tideline Partners.

Lev Gershman, managing partner at real estate investment firm Tideline Partners, said he felt confident in Torrey Pines Bank but admitted getting a little nervous over the weekend. The same went for a few of his clients.

"We had a lot of clients calling to see where our cash was sitting," he said.

Gershman said Tideline works with several banks, including Pacific Premier Bank, and had no concern after reviewing documents, speaking to bank representatives and seeing the federal government's actions. He said the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department's announcement that it would backstop deposits also put him at ease.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .