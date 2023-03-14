Open in App
The Daily Memphian

Report: With his return still undecided, Ja Morant enters counseling program

By Drew Hill,

8 days ago

The future of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant remains uncertain this week as the league continues its ongoing investigation of a video that appeared to show Morant holding a gun inside of night club on Saturday, March 4.

The team has announced Morant will remain away from the team through at least March 15, when the Grizzlies are scheduled to play the Miami Heat.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to reporters ahead of the Grizzlies’ game against Dallas on Monday.

“There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with,” Jenkins said. “Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these two games.”

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon, Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Morant said in a statement after the video from the night club surfaced on social media. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

Memphis is 2-2 in games played since Morant stepped away from the team. The Grizzlies have 15 games remaining in the regular season following their game against the Mavericks on Monday night.

