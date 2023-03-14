Open in App
Rodanthe, NC
WTVR CBS 6

Another Rodanthe home collapses into ocean: Cape Hatteras officials

By Julia Varnier,

8 days ago
RODANTHE, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors have been advised to use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean near East Point Drive in Rodanthe due to debris from a collapsed one-story house.

The bulk of the debris is at the site of the collapsed house, located at 23228 East Point Drive, Rodanthe.

The Seashore is communicating with the owner of the house to coordinate the removal of the house and all related debris on the beach, according to officials.

Back in May 2022, two homes in Rodanthe collapsed, and according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore organization, there have been several other incidents.

2 oceanside houses collapse in Rodanthe

