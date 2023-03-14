Ashley Graham Breaks Silence On Hugh Grant Rolling His Eyes During Their Oscars Chat

Fans were offended for Ashley Graham when Hugh Grant seemed uninterested in their interview on the red carpet of the 2023 Oscars on March 12. However, Ashley appeared unbothered by the talk of Hugh’s alleged lackluster answers to her interview questions and his very obvious eye roll at the end of their chat when approached by a TMZ camera the next day. “You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go,” the 35-year-old model said while arriving at the airport after being asked about their interview, which can be seen below.

After some more questioning by the reporter, Ashley confirmed that she had a splendid time at the 95th Academy Awards. “I had so much fun. My feet hurt, though,” she said with a smile on her face.

Hugh, 62, had fans in a fury on Twitter after his and Ashley’s red-carpet interview aired due to his short and simple responses. For instance, when Ashley — who was interviewing the stars as a correspondent for ABC — asked the actor what he was wearing, he answered with three words. “Just my suit,” he said. “Your suit? Who made your suit? You didn’t make it,” Ashley replied, keeping the conversation light and fun. “I can’t remember my tailor,” Hugh answered.

Things got more uncomfortable when he seemed uninterested in speaking about his short cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which premiered last fall. “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about 3 seconds,” he said after Ashley brought up his part in the film. “Well you showed up and you had fun, right?” she replied, smiling widely. “Almost,” he answered.

Ashely Graham rocked a caped cutout crop top and a sparkling fishnet skirt at the 2023 Oscars (Photo: Shutterstock)

Arguably, the most awkward part of the interview happened when it concluded after Ashley told Hugh it was since to chat with him. “Yeah,” he replied, rolling his eyes as he looked from side to side to figure out where to return the microphone.

As mentioned above, fans were not happy about the interaction. “Ashley handled that perfectly, I don’t think I could’ve kept it moving like she did,” one fan tweeted under a clip of their chat. “Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don’t walk the carpet if you don’t walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS,” another slammed. “What the heck is up with Hugh Grant? Ashley Graham deserves an award for keeping hergame face,” a third person tweeted in agreement.