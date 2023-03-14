Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Orioles minor league pitcher dies after battling cancer

8 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Luis Ortiz, a minor league pitcher who was in the Baltimore Orioles organization, has died after battling cancer. He was 20.

The Orioles announced his death in a statement.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of minor league pitcher Luis Andrés Ortiz Soriano. We will miss his passion and love for the game of baseball, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family,” the team said. “Luis was an inspiration to all who knew him, especially as he courageously battled cancer. We hope that the cherished and treasured memories of Luis will be a comfort for his family and friends during this devastating time.”

Born Sept. 17, 2002, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Ortiz was signed by the Orioles as a free agent in 2019. The left-hander pitched at the rookie league level in 2021.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Baltimore, MD newsLocal Baltimore, MD
Police identify body found in container as missing retired federal employee, Oriole Park greeter
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Police: 5 dead, including three kids, at South Carolina home
Sumter, SC2 hours ago
Parents of missing 14-year-old boy in Indiana FORCED him to wear 'disturbing' T-shirt
Eaton, IN1 day ago
NBA Legend Willis Reed's Cause of Death Revealed
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Vegas Legend and Famed Actress Dies
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Disgraced Megachurch Pastor Posts Apology After Being Spotted at John Maxwell Leadership Event
Houston, TX1 day ago
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks' 2 title teams, dies at 80
New York City, NY1 day ago
AP source: Browns get WR Moore from Jets, swap draft picks
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
AP source: Jets, WR Mecole Hardman agree on 1-year deal
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Williamson out for at least 2 more weeks amid playoff push
New Orleans, LA2 hours ago
Sheriff: 3 people dead, suspect detained in Georgia shooting
Conyers, GA2 days ago
Deputies kill man who killed father-in-law and shot 2 others
Dearborn Heights, MI1 hour ago
Gulfport principal named south Miss. Catholic schools leader
Gulfport, MS16 minutes ago
Cooperating ex-guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate’s death
Springfield, IL2 hours ago
Man guilty of killing Kenosha man whose body never found
Kenosha, WI47 minutes ago
Maine’s largest city opens new homeless shelter
Portland, ME23 minutes ago
NYC guards lead Michigan State, K-State to Sweet 16 at MSG
New York City, NY48 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy