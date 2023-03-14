Open in App
Rochester, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Rochester Fire Department currently battling large warehouse fire

By Imani Clement,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1Mnv_0lHmiH6k00

The Rochester Fire Department has reported that it is currently battling a large warehouse fire on the city's West Side.

Fire crews responded to a call on Otis Street at around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived, units found pallets that had caught fire, which resulted in the fire spreading rapidly and consuming the entire warehouse.

The department has said that three walls and the building roof collapsed in the fire.

One firefighter was injured at the scene and is receiving treatment at the hospital. He is expected to survive.

All residents in the area were evacuated due to concerns of heat exposure.

Fire units have installed hosing systems outside some nearby homes to prevent the fire damage form spreading.

No cause for the fire has been determined at this time.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Rochester, NY newsLocal Rochester, NY
Fire crews battle fire on Taylor St., 5th fire in Rochester within 24 hours
Rochester, NY7 days ago
Firefighter injured, residents evacuated during massive warehouse fire in Rochester
Rochester, NY8 days ago
Police investigate shooting, robbery attempt on Charwood Circle in Irondequoit
Irondequoit, NY5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
School tablets on charges may have sparked Lockport school fire
Lockport, NY2 days ago
Cheektowaga police investigating incident caught on camera in Aldi parking lot
Cheektowaga, NY1 hour ago
Emmet Belknap Intermediate School closed Monday due to classroom fire
Lockport, NY3 days ago
Buffalo police searching for missing 24-year-old
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Death of 6-month-old in Bath was accidental: police
Bath, NY6 days ago
What was that? Loud boom heard across East Aurora
East Aurora, NY5 days ago
Teen hit by a car in Wayne County Wednesday night
Marion, NY6 days ago
Video shows moment stolen Jeep crash into school bus in Rochester
Rochester, NY6 days ago
Police investigating 'suspicious device' found in snow on Lake Avenue
Rochester, NY9 days ago
Man arrested for arson, burglary incidents in Village of Lima
Lima, NY8 days ago
Main Street Armory Closed Indefinitely, Owner Responds Following Deadly Stampede
Rochester, NY7 days ago
Cheektowaga Police investigating threat of racial violence in viral video
Cheektowaga, NY20 hours ago
Two sent to hospital after crash on Transit in Lockport
Lockport, NY7 days ago
Rochester Man Shot During Carjacking on the City's Northwest Side
Rochester, NY6 days ago
RPD: Man arrested with sawed-off rifle, machete, knife
Rochester, NY5 days ago
“It was a nightmare,” a Cheektowaga family’s long road after applying to Erie County HEAP
Cheektowaga, NY6 days ago
Suspects charged in knifepoint carjacking, police chase ends in school bus crash
Rochester, NY6 days ago
Main Street Armory Owner Speaks on Loss of Entertainment License
Rochester, NY9 days ago
Afternoon News Brief
Rochester, NY6 days ago
Lyons man arrested for assaulting two DMV investigators
Geneva, NY7 days ago
RG&E issues scam warning
Rochester, NY7 days ago
40-year-old Batavia woman accused of dining and dashing
Batavia, NY8 days ago
Buffalo man arrested for DWI drugs while at a court appearance for criminally negligent homicide arrest
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries during crash with RTS bus in Rochester
Rochester, NY11 days ago
Teenager stabbed in back in Newark
Newark, NY9 days ago
City responds to Armory owner’s claim of being ‘unreasonable’
Rochester, NY9 days ago
Daughter sues facility over mother’s improper care
Rochester, NY7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy