Item Team of the Week – Lynn Tech

You know what I’ve been thinking? It takes a certain kind of team to have the turnaround that Lynn Tech basketball just had. And, yes, I’m aware the Tigers have been eliminated from the state tournament, but Friday’s vocational victory against Worcester Tech was the end of a much, much more difficult road. To put things into context, the Tigers went just 6-15 last season, but by the time the final buzzer sounded Friday, they were vocational champions at 19-4. Oh, and a cherry on top is that the victory kept them undefeated inside of their home gym. All that said, how’d they do it? Well, head coach Corey Bingham – who’s as passionate and hard-working as they come – wanted his program’s identity to be defense. Well, 23 games later, he got it. He also got a dynamic pair of freshmen in Giovanni Jean and Andy Batista, alongside other talented players in Jayden Welch and Edrick Gonzalez to name a few. And going to the Tigers’ games – they were just exciting. They love to run, they love to pass, and, frankly, love to lift each other up. To Corey and the rest of the Tigers, keep it going and good week.

